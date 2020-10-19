Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $508,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE:MCK opened at $156.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.82 and its 200 day moving average is $148.08. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. McKesson’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.