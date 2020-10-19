Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $514,000 Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY stock opened at $145.40 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.41 and a 200-day moving average of $137.42.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $5,487,431.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,060,720.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,355,931. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.