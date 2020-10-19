Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 26,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $110.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

