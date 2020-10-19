Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,055 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total value of $3,177,592.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $265.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BofA Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

