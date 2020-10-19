2,055 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Facebook by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $277,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,034 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Facebook by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 357,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 205,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2,875.6% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 611,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $102,034,000 after purchasing an additional 591,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,023 shares of company stock worth $9,420,337 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

FB stock opened at $265.93 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

