Arden Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $16,890,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 831,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Exelixis by 893.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 987,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 887,855 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.23 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $122,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,680 shares of company stock valued at $872,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.