Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,343 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $265.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $118,278.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $480,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,023 shares of company stock worth $9,420,337 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

