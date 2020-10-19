-$0.05 EPS Expected for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.08). Twilio posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. Twilio’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.04.

Twilio stock opened at $326.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of -121.36 and a beta of 1.60. Twilio has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $341.70.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total value of $6,183,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total transaction of $479,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,443 shares of company stock valued at $35,937,780 in the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.