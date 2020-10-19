Arden Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Zynga were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,949,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,497,000 after acquiring an additional 875,414 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,772,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,870,000 after acquiring an additional 489,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,767,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,506,000 after acquiring an additional 567,258 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 172.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,828,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847,363 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 48.8% in the first quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,574,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 267,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $2,271,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $117,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 860,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,113.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,674 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

