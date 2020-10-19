Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,359 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in HP were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Barclays raised their target price on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities raised their price objective on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Shares of HPQ opened at $19.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

