Arden Trust Co Acquires 2,152 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 77.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 110.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 522.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

KEY opened at $12.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

