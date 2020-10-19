Arden Trust Co Makes New Investment in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $119.30 on Monday. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

