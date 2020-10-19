KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,961,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 35.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,335,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,065,000 after buying an additional 2,947,236 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,221,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,136,000 after buying an additional 613,112 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 49.2% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,501,000 after buying an additional 2,474,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 31.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,099,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,289,000 after buying an additional 1,468,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEY stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Bank of America downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

