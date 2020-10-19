Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $162.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.29. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $167.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

