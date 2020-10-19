Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 341,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $53.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

