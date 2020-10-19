Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 444 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,582,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,179 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,837,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,057 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,933,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,845,000 after purchasing an additional 677,526 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock opened at $91.52 on Monday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.43. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AEP shares. TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.