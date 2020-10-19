Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes $289,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in Nutrien by 43.8% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 430.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 46.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 19.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

