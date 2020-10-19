Arden Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,567.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,519.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,433.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,679.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

