Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 47,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 64,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,258,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $80.82 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

