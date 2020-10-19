Arden Trust Co Sells 197 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Nordson were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 3,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $208.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.14 and its 200-day moving average is $181.57. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $209.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,848 shares of company stock worth $3,374,676. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

