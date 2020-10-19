Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 2,785 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,459 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in International Paper by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,657,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after purchasing an additional 841,136 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,724,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after purchasing an additional 688,057 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,938,000 after purchasing an additional 597,033 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,497,000 after purchasing an additional 526,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP opened at $46.54 on Monday. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.