Mission Wealth Management LP Has $798,000 Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,539,000 after acquiring an additional 802,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,321 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Wedbush increased their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paypal from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BofA Securities increased their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.98.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $204.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.25. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

