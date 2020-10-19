Darwin Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Darwin Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe's Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe's Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW opened at $177.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

