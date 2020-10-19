Mission Wealth Management LP Has $846,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $162.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

