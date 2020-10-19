Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 16.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $486.00 to $581.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.42.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total value of $63,316.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $682,414.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,857.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,187 shares of company stock worth $33,294,276. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $524.87 on Monday. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $530.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.63, a PEG ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

