Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 1,418 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,901 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $9,742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,498,635 shares in the company, valued at $194,672,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,962 shares of company stock worth $103,292,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

NYSE NKE opened at $128.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.42. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $131.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.