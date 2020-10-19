Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Lowers Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,741,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACCO opened at $6.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.05.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

