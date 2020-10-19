Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 151.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 65.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPG opened at $9.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. Dorian LPG Ltd has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 34.14%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Dorian LPG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

