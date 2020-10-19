Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HESM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Hess Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $319.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.