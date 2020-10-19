Darwin Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Darwin Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,802 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $628,350,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,098,000 after purchasing an additional 741,998 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.27.

TMO stock opened at $468.59 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $473.84. The firm has a market cap of $185.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $433.77 and its 200-day moving average is $378.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total value of $10,114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,785,584.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

