Diversified Trust Co Boosts Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Innospec were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Innospec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Innospec by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innospec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $642,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,741,822.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOSP opened at $68.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.04. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $244.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.65 million. Innospec had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

