Diversified Trust Co Invests $256,000 in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 13.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 14.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 20.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aaron’s news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $6,268,248.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,697.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $2,322,383.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,710 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,059 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $59.23 on Monday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

