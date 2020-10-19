Family Capital Trust Co Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Family Capital Trust Co cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,748 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.6% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 78.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 45,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.3% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $126.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

