Archetype Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Archetype Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

NYSE DIS opened at $126.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.94. The firm has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a PE ratio of -204.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.