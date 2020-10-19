Archetype Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,612 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Archetype Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.64.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

