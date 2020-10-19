The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 26.8% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $126.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.94. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a PE ratio of -204.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

