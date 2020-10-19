Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 55,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after acquiring an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,702,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,204,000 after acquiring an additional 321,613 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 129.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $37.95 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

