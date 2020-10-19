Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 162 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $126.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.94. The firm has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

