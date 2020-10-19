Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $297,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $54.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

