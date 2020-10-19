49,140 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in AT&T by 3.9% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 93,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $3,056,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 99,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 28,978 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

T stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

