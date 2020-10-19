Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 309 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $287.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.27. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.