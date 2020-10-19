$0.39 EPS Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.29. Catalent reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.62 million. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTLT. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $92.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.58. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $96.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $159,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,433 shares of company stock worth $20,304,879. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Catalent by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Catalent by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Catalent by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 280,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

