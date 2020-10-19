IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 405.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 94.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INFO opened at $81.32 on Monday. IHS Markit has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

