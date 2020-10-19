Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,162 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2,120.0% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $48.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

