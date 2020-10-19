Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $364,000 in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $148.42 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.64. The company has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.67.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

