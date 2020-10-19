Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.88. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $64,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 413,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,305,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

