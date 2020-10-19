Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,814 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Civista Bancshares worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 228.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,401 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth $273,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 14.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 190,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

CIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $14.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.