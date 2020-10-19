ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 445.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 59.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 191.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Scotiabank lowered ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $28.90 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

