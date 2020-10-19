DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases Shares of 7,367 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $104.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

