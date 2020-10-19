Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 3,514 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE:UBS opened at $11.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

